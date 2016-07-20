You can now grab the second public beta for iOS 10 and MacOS Sierra

Apple has released the second public beta for not only iOS 10 but MacOS Sierra.

Two weeks after releasing the first iOS 10 public beta to anyone willing to test the unfinished mobile operating system update and just a few days after seeding a third beta for developers, the Cupertino, California-based company has begun rolling out the second iOS 10 public beta as an over-the-air install, meaning you can update to it by tapping Settings > General > Software Update.

The second public beta of iOS 10 is likely the same as the third developer beta. That means you should get a new keyboard sound, haptic feedback when locking your iPhone, improved Quick Actions for sharing apps, and a new Accessibility option for using Touch ID, among other things. In general, iOS 10 brings many new features, such as a new Lock screen experience and more, which you can read all about from here:

As for the second public beta of MacOS Sierra, it also comes two weeks after the release of the first MacOS Sierra public beta and a few days after the release of the third developer beta. Again, it likely has all the same features found in the third developer beta. To get the operating system update for your Mac (as long as you've already installed the first public beta), simply use the Software Update tool from the Mac App Store.

In order to be a beta tester, you must be signed up for Apple's beta testing program. It's free and gives you access to both the iOS and OS X betas. Keep in mind betas are not stable and may include bugs, so you should only try unfinished software like betas on a secondary device that you don't really need. You can read all about how to become a beta tester for iOS 10 and MacOS Sierra in these step-by-step guides:

The final, consumer versions of iOS 10 and MacOS Sierra are due this autumn.