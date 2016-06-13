  1. Home
TPO, the US carrier that gives 10 per cent of your phone bill to charity

TPO, the US carrier that gives 10 per cent of your phone bill to charity
Hey do-gooder, here's a chance for you to do even more do-gooding. By making sure every month 10 per cent of your monthly phone bill costs go to charity.

TPO, aka the The People's Operator, is a mobile network provider that gives back the more you spend. The idea, is that not only can you save money each month on your mobile phone bill with the carrier's great Pay Monthly SIM Only deals or Pay As You Go SIMs, but that you can make a difference by directing 10 per cent of your spend to any charity or cause of your choice - at no cost to you.

TPO has teamed up with Pocket-lint to offer readers 20 per cent off the first month of the 3GB Caring and 5GB Hero plans by using the code BEST20. Both plans offer unlimited talk and unlimited texts.

It's more than just a cheap mobile phone deal - it's totally feel-good.

You get to choose from TPO's national partners like WWF or Feeding America right down to your local school or animal shelter.

But don't just expect the prices to be 10 per cent higher to cover the donation costs. TPOs plans for both GSM and CDMA phones are as competitive as other carriers and there's always someone in the US on the phone to answer any queries you have. No international call centres here. 

And remember by signing up you’ll be part of a network that is helping raise money for thousands of amazing causes in the US every month. 

Get the deal now!

