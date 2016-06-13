Deal: Get money off these Lumsing chargers that will have you powered up in no time

If you are heading off on holiday this year then you'll want to make sure you've always got enough power on your phone to catch that selfie of yourself on the beach or next to an amazing landmark.

Lumsing has teamed up with Pocket-lint to bring you a number of deals on its range of chargers, wall plugs, and cables to make sure you are simply connected this summer.

Technology should make our lives simpler, not more complicated and with so many changes and so many new devices, it can be hard to remember which one to pack.

For that long trek into the unknown, or maybe just where you can't guarantee a plug socket, Lumsing offers a range of portable battery packs to suit all needs. Whether it's the Grand A1 series range that offers up to a whopping 13,400mAh worth of power to charge an iPhone 6 six times or an even bigger portable battery charger like the company's Harmonica series, powering your devices on the go has never been easier.

Grand A1 Series - http://amzn.to/1raZSyV

Harmonica Series - http://amzn.to/1tdUywG

If you can get to wall plug socket, then the company's USB wall plug offering might be for you. For those that can't live without their range of gadgets to take on holiday for yourself, your partner, and your family, will like the Intelligent 5-Port USB Wall Plug charger. It has five separate USB charge ports that can be used simultaneously meaning you never have to fight again over who's gadget gets to get charged first.

QC2.0 Dual Port USB Wall Plug - http://amzn.to/24vwTDf

Intelligent 5-Port USB Wall Plug - http://amzn.to/24vzehx

And if you're struggling to cope with having to take that cable you've neatly tidied by your bedside, Lumsing have you covered on that front too. It offers a range of different cables for iPhone and Android users in a plethora of styles and colours.

Apple Sync Charging Lightning Cable - http://amzn.to/24vAVvp

Nylon Braided Apple Sync Charging Lightning Cable - http://amzn.to/24vBdSP

Micro USB Android Cable - http://amzn.to/24vBvJw

To get your discount, go to Amazon.co.uk and enter the discount codes below.

The deal valid from Today until 30 June 2016 23:59 BST

A. 20% OFF for every single item you buy

Code: WXDKZP3T

B. Save £5 when you spend £20 or above

Code: UJMKAD6R

C. Save £10 when you spend £30 or above

Code: XTUT8RW3