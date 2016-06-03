Night vision in a military tough smartphone, meet the gorgeous Lumigon T3

If a marine soldier were turned into a smartphone it would be the Lumigon T3. This bad boy is tough, well kitted out and can see in the dark.

Lumigon, a Danish company, has created the T3 to be different. The design aesthetics are something to be drooled at in daylight, despite it being quite at home in the dark.

Built from a marine-grade 316 stainless steel and coated in Corning's Gorilla Glass 4, this handset is tough. It's also water and dust resistant so should be able to handle anything you throw at it, or wherever it is thrown at, to be more exact.

To get down to the really unique point here, it has dual cameras with night vision. Yup, this beast can capture 4-megapixel night vision stills using a dual infrared flash system. But it's capable in the day too thanks to a 13-megapixel front camera with phase detection autofocus with dual tone flash, plus a 5-megapixel selfie snapper with front-facing flash. The main camera will record in 4K and can also mange 120FPS slow motion video.

So what's the catch? It's not power, thanks to a 2.2GHz octa-core CPU backed by 3GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Nor is it software, thanks to the latest Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS. Audio should be on point too with playback of up to 24-bit/192kHz sound. It even has wireless charging and a "BackTouch display" that can be used to scroll websites or tap to take selfies.

The screen is the issue. The 4.8-inch display offers a resolution of 1280 x 720 for a respectable 308ppi – but still nothing compared to some modern handsets. That said it is a Super AMOLED so colours and blacks should be well rendered. The problem is that, for the price, you'd expect more.

The Lumigon T3 comes in at $925 aka £630, as a starting price. Then there's a Black Gold edition for $1200 which is £820 and more coming in June including Black Black, White Diamond and White Gold. We dare not imagine their prices.

