IFA 2017: All the announcements that matter

IFA, Internationale Funkausstellung, now holds one of the most significant spots on the calendar for international launches and product showcases.

The show started in 1924 as a radio convention and now, hosted in Messe Berlin, it's one of the world's largest tech shows. Unlike many, IFA is open to the public, meaning anyone can go an marvel at the latest and greatest technology.

IFA 2017 is being held in Berlin from 1-6 September. These are the dates that the show is open to the public at Messe Berlin.

However, the press day - when information about new products is released - fell beforehand, so many products have already been announced and shown.

We are there in force to bring you all the announcements that matter.

As the press events have mostly taken place already, plenty of IFA 2017 products have now been unveiled. Many of the major companies have revealed their latest TVs, mobile phones and other devices and we've seen plenty.

Here then are the announcements that matter. We will be updating this round-up during the course of the show.

Acer announced many products on the Wednesday before the show.

A new Chromebook was one of stars. With an aluminium design and 15.6-inch display the Acer Chromebook 15 offers high-end features and memory for a reasonable €499 price point.

The company has also expanded its 2-in-1 Windows 10 device ranges with new Swift, Spin and Switch models.

And a couple of 360-degree cameras, in the shape of the Holo360 and Vision360, are available to view on the show floor.

Highlights of Asus' press event include the company's first consumer Windows Mixed Reality Headset and the ZenBook Flip and VivoBook Flip laptops.

Its headset weighs under 400g and utilises Microsoft's Mixed Reality platform to present augmented and virtual reality experiences. It doesn't require external sensors or additional software, it is said, in order to make set-up as simple as possible. We're still awaiting pricing and release details.

The ZenBook Flip and VivoBook ranges have been expanded with several new models, including the ZenBook Flip 14 - the "world's thinnest 2-in-1 laptop" - and the VivoBook S14.

Although there are rumours of a keyboard-less BlackBerry being planned, the main announcement from the company comes in the form of an all-black edition of the KeyOne.

We liked the BlackBerry KeyOne when it was released in May, but the new version looks more sleek we feel.

The BlackBerry KeyOne black edition also comes with a memory upgrade, with 4GB of RAM now on board and 64GB of storage.

It will be available in September, priced at £549 contract-free.

Fitbit revealed its main IFA product prior to the show: the Fitbit Ionic, the much-rumoured smartwatch. With a focus on fitness and very much the Fitbit style, the Ionic evolves what we've seen before from the likes of the Blaze, but pulls the company more into contention with established devices like the Apple Watch of Android Wear devices.

Part of this comes from wider support of notifications, but there will also an SDK to encourage third-party app development. There's onboard space for music, with the whole experience designed to run phone-free. Naturally you have GPS and heart rate tracking, along with Fitbit Pay, meaning you'll be able to tap and pay with your watch too.

Garmin has a fitness tracker and two smartwatches up its sleeve, in the shape of the Vivosport, Vivomove HR and Vivoactive 3.

The Garmin Vivosport is a activity tracker with wrist-based heart rate and built-in GPS to track every walk, run and ride without needing connection to a smartphone. There are also several sports apps pre-installed, which deal with strength training, cycling, cardio and other specific activities. It also features a battery life of up to seven days in smartwatch mode. With the GPS mode on, it'll still last for eight hour on a single charge.

The Vivomove HR is a tasty looking hybrid smartwatch with wrist-based heart rate, smart notifications and a touch-enabled display. It'll give you vibration alerts on many features when connected to your smartphone, such when you receive emails. A Sport edition will cost £169.99 while the Premium version will retail for £249.99. Both will be available from Q4 2017.

Finally, the Vivoactive 3 also has wrist heart rate monitoring and GPS but comes in smartwatch form. It also comes with Garmin Py - enabled by FitPay - which supports Visa and MasterCard debit and credit cards from major banks. These allow you to pay for items when out and about, using just the watch.

Three colours will be available from Q4 2017 - black/stainless, white/stainless and black/slate - and they will cost £279.99.

As well as its own Windows Mixed Reality headset in the shape of the Lenovo Explorer, the Chinese manufacturer unveiled three cool laptops and a few Star Wars-themed surprises during its IFA 2017 press conference.

The Lenovo Yoga 920 is a hinged laptop with a 4K touchscreen display, fingerprint reader and Intel's 8th Gen Kaby Lake refresh i7 processor running the show. It'll move like the clappers, therefore. There are also far-field microphones built-in so you can talk to Cortana to your heart's content.

A step-down model, the 12.5-inch Yoga 720 is also new and might be better for the budget conscious. It also comes with a "watch-style" hinge to flip the touchscreen and can be spec'ed with 7th Gen Intel i3, i5 or i7 processors. It starts at around $650.

The Lenovo Miix 520 tablet hyrbid also has Intel's 8th Gen Kaby Lake refresh processor inside and 8GB of RAM, plus a 256GB SSD. Like others in the range - and Microsoft's own Surface Pro series - it comes with a detachable keyboard. It'll start around $1,000, including stylus.

The Lenovo Explorer is the brand's own Windows Mixed Reality headset, which we found particularly comfortable to wear, but perhaps the funkiest Lenovo product we've seen both in London and at this year's IFA is Star Wars Jedi Challenges.

Comprising an augmented reality headset you slide your phone into, an orb that serves as a tracker and a Lightsaber controller, you get to fight battles against the likes of Kylo Ren and Darth Vader. The final version, out in November for around £250, will also come with addition games, including Holochess.

To further the Star Wars theme, Lenovo also announced two special edition Yoga 920 laptops, to come in Galactic Empire and Rebel Alliance themes.

LG's main focus at IFA 2017 is the LG V30 flagship smartphone.

Announced during its press conference, the phone features a 6-inch 2880 x 1440 OLED display, runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, and has a 120-degree 13-megapixel, wide-angle camera on the rear, alongside a 16-megapixel snapper.

B&O Play has tuned the device for audio and you get a pair of in-ear headphones from the Danish brand in the box.

There will undoubtedly be other AV products at the show too, which we'll update you on when it opens fully.

Parent brand Lenovo announced a new Motorola smartphone during its IFA press conference, the Moto X4.

It is an entry to mid-range device with a 5.2-inch Full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor and 4GB of RAM.

The Moto X4 comes with a fingerprint scanner, waterproofing to a high standard and three different smart assistants built-in, in the shape of Alexa, Google Assistant and the company's own Moto Voice. Its 3,000mAh battery should be enough to keep the phone charged all day and perhaps even longer.

Dual rear cameras bely its price point, with 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors on the back. A 16-megapixel front facing camera should be great for selfies.

Perhaps the best news is that the Motorola Moto X4 will cost just €399 when it releases in September.

Robotic vacuum cleaner company Neato claims that its Neato Botvac D7 Connected is the "most powerful, connected and intelligent robot vacuum you will ever own".

It has advanced mapping and cleaning technology, through the proprietary Neato FloorPlanner system. This creates a cleaning map of your home and you can also set no-go zones on the dedicated application on your smart device. It will also show you where the vacuum last cleaned on the map, with obstacles also highlighted so you can potentially move them in future.

As with other Neato vacuum cleaners, the Botvac D7 Connected is compatible with smart home controllers and systems, including Alexa and Google Assistant. Apple Watch control is also available.

It will be available in Q4 2017 priced at €899.

Panasonic announced several things during its press conference ahead of the show.

A new 77-inch version of its EZ1002 4K HDR OLED TV was unveiled, which has the calibre required to be used as a Hollywood-standard viewing monitor let alone consumer television.

And it is joining the voice-enabled speaker revolution with the Panasonic GA10 Google Assist Speaker. It has full Hi-Fi quality audio performance, but is also controllable through Google Assistant.

The Philips brand is applied to several manufacturers products these days, with many TP Vision TVs and Gibson audio products released under the Philips name.

The biggest TV announcement from TP Vision, therefore, was the 65-inch OLED 9 Series television, which is planned for release in January next year. We're particular fans of Ambilight here at Pocket-lint - the LED lighting system behind Philips' TVs that reflects the action on screen with a complementary light show - and to have it behind such a high-end OLED set is a treat.

The 4K HDR 9 Series OLED has quad-core processing to run Android M as its smart TV platform and comes with a 6.1 60W sound system integrated into the stand. The included remote control comes with a QWERTY keyboard on the rear, making browsing and internet interaction as seamless as possible.

The P5 picture processing is also something that has wowed us in the past.

In the audio field, new Philips products include the Bass+ range of headphones.

A large range of headphones for all tastes, with an emphasis on bass, have been announced. Arguably the most interesting are the Philips Bass+ True Wireless in-ear Bluetooth buds. They will be released in November for €129.99 and comprise two separate, wire-free earpieces with a charging capsule and up to six hours of listening time on a single charge. The capsule also has enough battery life to recharge them fully for a further six hours.

As well as the news that the second generation Family Hub refrigerators will get voice control in Europe soon, Samsung used its IFA 2017 press conference to announce three new Gear products.

The Gear Sport is a smartwatch with fitness at the forefront. It's slightly smaller than the Gear S3, has full water-resistance and comes with many features to help you maintain a healthy lifestyle. There's GPS built-in too.

If you're not after a full smartwatch, the Gear Fit 2 Pro is designed for great use while swimming as well as general fitness functions.

Both of them also have the ability to play Spotify tracks offline.

And the Gear IconX 2018 edition wireless in-ear headphones now sport Bixby voice control.

Sony announced a fair few things during its IFA 2017 press conference, not least a trio of new Android phones. Two are "flagships" that complement the XZ Premium launched earlier this year.

There is the Sony Xperia XZ1, which replaces the XZs in the line-up and comes with a 5.2-inch, Full HD display. It features high dynamic range (HDR) support and has a 19-megapixel camera on the rear. There's a 13-megapixel snapper on the front.

The Xperia XZ1 Compact is a smaller device, with a 5.2-inch display that drops to 720p. It too has a 19-megapixel camera on the rear, but only an 8-megapixel one on the front.

Finally, in the new phone range, there is the Xperia XA1 Plus - a super-sized smartphone with a 5.5-inch edge-to-edge display. It is, in Sony's terms, a "super mid-ranger".

In addition to the phones, Sony also revealed a trio of new headphones - two of which with active noise cancelling. The WH-1000XM2 replace the award-winning MDR-1000X on-ears from last year and add automatic ambient noise adjustment technology to ensure your listening experience is at its best regardless of location.

There is also the WI-1000X - around-the-neck in-ears that also feature ANC and wireless playback. And the WF-1000X buds are completely wire-free, powering on when you remove them from the case.

Another product that's a particular IFA highlight is Sony's take on a Google Assistant speaker, the LF-S50G. It offers 360-degree sound and is even splash-proof, so great for a kitchen.