  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news

Breathing batteries can make smartphones last all week on a charge

|
Power Technology Breathing batteries can make smartphones last all week on a charge
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy today
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy todayBy Chris Hall

- Ten times the capacity of current batteries

- 400-miles on a charge electric cars

- Five times lighter and cheaper to make

Another day, another battery breakthrough. This time it's lithium-air batteries that have had an advancement which could mean cells that last five times longer than current ones.

Dr Kyeongjae Cho and his team at Dallas University have discovered a new catalyst for lithium-air batteries that can enhance capacity, theoretically, up to ten times. Until now researchers had been hitting a wall, which Cho hopes can now be circumnavigated to help progress in lithium-air battery developments.

The result should be batteries that will work in smartphones and cars, giving a far greater life and range. An electric car should be able to manage a 400-mile range while a smartphone could last a solid week, on a single charge.

The lithium-air batteries effectively breath oxygen to power the chemical reactions. This means they don't need to store an oxidiser like current lithium-ion batteries do. That means more room for a greater energy density, theoretically 10 times that of lithium-ion, and comparable to gasoline.

These lithium-air batteries, requiring less materials, would not only be one fifth of the weight of current batteries but would also be one fifth of the cost to produce.

Thanks to the newly developed catalyst, dimethylphenazine, the batteries should have a higher stability and voltage efficiency now.

The downside? This is a research breakthrough meaning it could still be a good five to ten years before we start to see these batteries in our gadgets and vehicles.

"This is a major step," Cho said. "Hopefully it will revitalise the interest in lithium-air battery research, creating momentum that can make this practical, rather than just an academic research study."

READ: Future batteries, coming soon

PopularIn Phones
  1. LG V40 specs, rumours and news: What's the story so far?
  2. Asus ZenFone 5 initial review: Is this the phone to take Asus to the big time?
  3. Huawei Mate 20 specs, release date, rumours and news: What's the story so far?
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy Tab S4 launch incoming following FCC filing
  1. IFA 2018: What to expect from Berlin's giant tech show
  2. Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date, news and rumours: What we know so far
  3. Qualcomm's new trio of chipsets give budget smartphones premium features
  4. BlackBerry Key2 specs, release date, features and everything else you need to know
  5. BlackBerry Key2 vs BlackBerry KeyOne: What's the difference?
Comments