Get money off a Lumsing fast charger with Quick Charge 2.0 that will have your battery back to full power within 80 minutes

We're not sure about you, but for us here at Pocket-lint we can never find enough chargers in the house or office for all our gadgets. It doesn't have to be that way though.

The Lumsing Quick Charge 2.0 40W Multi-Port USB Desktop Charger is a five USB port charging station giving you the ability to charge a five devices at once from a single plug socket.

Those in need of a superfast charge to get them back up and running again can use the dedicated Quick Charge 2.0 port that can charge a QC2.0 compatible phone in minutes rather than hours.

Samsung Galaxy S7 owners for example, will be able to fully charge their phone from 0 per cent battery life to a full battery in just 80 minutes. That's shorter than a game of football.

The Lumsing Quick Charge 2.0 40W Multi-Port USB Desktop Charger can charge your devices up to 75 per cent faster than the average market charger.

All five ports have Lumsing's Smart Charging technology that automatically adjusts themselves to compatible devices and deliver the best possible charge (up to 3 amps per port, or 8 amps max) meaning it will conveniently switch to the suitable mode for optimum speed charging for your device without you having to do a thing.

iPhone and iPad users using this charger can save up to 5.6 hours in charging time thanks to the intelligent charging feature.

Coming with a 1.5m power cord it can charge iPhone, iPad, Android smartphones, tablets and any other USB devices (power bank, radio, LED lights etc) up to 5 at the same time and the unit is small enough to pop in a bag for travelling.

To get your discount, go to Amazon.co.uk or Amazon.com and enter the discount codes below.

The deal starts from today and will end at 23:59 local time on the 6 June 2016.

UK: http://amzn.to/1OnsiRq

Code: 55CXY5OV

Discount: 40% OFF

Deal price: £10.19

Deal end: 23:59 06/06 BST

US: http://amzn.to/1V77tuS

Code: WABR8BQC

Discount: 40% OFF

Deal price: $11.99

Deal end: 23:59 06/06 PDT