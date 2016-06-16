Is it time to upgrade your phone?
We live in a world that is rapidly changing when it comes to technology. No sooner have you bought the latest smartphone, a newer, shinier and more advanced device has superseded it.
It's pretty annoying. One minute you have the best phone out there with the latest and greatest tech, and the next minute you have a device that's only 12 months old but it might as well be a decade.
That's easily rectified though. MusicMagpie is an online recycling service and store that buys and sells used gadgets, which means you could sell your old smartphone and use the cash to put towards a newer model. It's super easy to do and musicMagpie operates an Electronic Price Promise that means whatever it quotes you for your old device, you'll get that full amount or your electronics will be sent back to you for free.
To sell your old smartphone, you'll need to head to the musicMagpie site and click on the Sell Electronics section. You'll then need to type in the device you want to sell into the search box and pick the correct model from the drop down list. Following this, you'll need to select one of the three conditions available, after which you'll be given an instant offer price.
If you're happy with the quote, add the device to your basket, accept the terms and conditions, choose how you want to be paid and decide how you want to send the device to musicMagpie - both options are free. Bank transfers are paid on the same day musicMagpie receives your device so you'll be able to put it towards buying a new smartphone the next day.
If you want to find out roughly how much your old device could be worth, head to the gallery where you will find six smartphones that have all been superseded by new models.
Want to sell your old phone? Check out Pocket-lint's preferred recycling partner musicMagpie.co.uk / declutter.com to find out how much money you can get for it.
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
- Motorola Moto G6 specs, news and release date: Everything we know
- OnePlus 6 glass back confirmed by CEO, promises a "premium hand-feel"
- LG G7 ThinQ specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
- Motorola Moto G6 Plus initial review: Bigger and better... without costing a fortune
- Motorola Moto G6 initial review: Refined and affordable, the reinvented Moto G is here
- LG G7 ThinQ vs LG V30 vs LG G6: What's the rumoured difference?
- The best Galaxy S9 deals for April 2018
- Meizu launches 15 smartphone series with dual cams, OLED displays and no notches
- LG G7 ThinQ will have dedicated Google Assistant button
Comments