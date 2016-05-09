HoloFlex is the world’s first flexible holographic smartphone

The HoloFlex is the closest thing we've had so far to a holographic truly flexible phone. Move the display to see 3D objects from different angles and bend the phone to change the angle further.

What's the catch? This display, created by Queen's University researchers, is still in early development hence the 160 x 104 resolution image. But you can see where this is going and it's very exciting. Although the Amazon Fire Phone created a similar effect, at high resolution, and nobody seemed to care. But this offers a lot more and in a new way.

This display, uniquely, is flexible meaning you can play Angry Birds by bending the screen to pull back and let go to fling the bird, as an example. It also means people can look at the same image from different angles to see it differently, like a real object as it sticks out of the screen.

Technically this is a 1920 x 1080 flexible OLED but images are rendered into 12-pixel wide circular blocks projected through a 3D printed microlens, totalling 16,000. The result is a screen that literally comes out at you to create that stereoscopic image.

All this isn't simple so the handset is powered by a 1.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor with Adreno 430 GPU and 2GB of RAM running Android 5.1.

"By employing a depth camera, users can also perform holographic video conferences with one another", says the university's Dr. Vertegaal. "When bending the display users literally pop out of the screen and can even look around each other, with their faces rendered correctly from any angle to any onlooker".

READ: Huawei P9 review: The flagship and the folly