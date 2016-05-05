Land Rover is working on its own smartphone, due out in 2017

Just when you thought you couldn't afford a Land Rover, the company has started work on its own smartphone that will, hopefully, be more attainable.

Jaguar Land Rover has teamed up with the British company, Bullitt Group, who has worked with JCB and Caterpillar to create smartphones in the past. The team up will not only mean a Land Rover smartphone is coming but a range of accessories too.

Land Rover has put its name to phones in the past like the S1, S2 and A9 - all of which were essentially tough phones made by Sonim. Now that Land Rover has shown off its cars being driven by smartphone apps we're hoping for something much more advanced.

Jaguar Land Rover has already revealed its app toting smart infotainment system in its cars, InControl Touch Pro, which works with phone apps. The company told Pocket-lint it is working with plenty of companies at the moment to develop bespoke apps – perhaps it's own phone to help that transition makes sense.

Since Bullitt has worked on Android in the past we'd expect an Android Land Rover smartphone to arrive for the early 2017 release.

Jaguar recently released its F-Pace which features a wearable wrist band. This is a water-resistant device that allows the wearer to leave keys in the car, go swimming say, and still get access when they return. Perhaps the accessories that are going to come out of this new partnership will not only work with the Land Rover phone but its cars also.

Expect to hear more on the Land Rover smartphone and accessories ahead of their release in early 2017.

