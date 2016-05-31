How to get free data, texts, and calls

Mobile plans aren't exactly cheap. However, mobile carrier FreedomPop, which launched in the UK last year after first debuting in the US, is offering customers voice calls, texts, and mobile data at no cost. More specifically, you can get 200 minutes, 200 texts and 200MB of data, free of charge every month, making it perfect for most users. Even better, they have a new limited time offer that trumps their free plan in savings & value.

FreedomPop has provided us at Pocket-Lint a special deal today: a free SIM Card that comes with unlimited minutes, unlimited texts, and 2250MB of data. There is a one-time 99p activation cost, but that's all you'll pay for the first month. Then, it's only £6.99/month for continued service with the same monthly plan. This is one of the lowest-cost plans out there for a SIM Card with over 2GB of data! And remember, since there are no contracts and no commitments, you can always switch over to the 100% free plan at any time!

FreedomPop is a mobile phone service wireless internet carrier founded in 2011.

FreedomPop provides mobile services including voice calls, text, and mobile data. It also sells mobile phones, tablets, and broadband devices for use with the FreedomPop service. In the US, FreedomPop uses Sprint's network, whereas in the UK, it uses Three's 4G LTE and 3G network, covering 97 per cent of the population.

Get a FreedomPop SIM card by first going to the FreedomPop website. Once you

complete your order and click the "Activate" button, FreedomPop will let you choose your phone number and will ship you a free FreedomPop SIM card within two business days. It will arrive fully activated and ready to use. Simply slide it into your phone, then download the FreedomPop messaging app, and use the FreedomPop service. You can use a FreedomPop phone or your own phone. Also, the FreedomPop service currently only supports Android and Apple devices running Android 4.0+ and iOS 7.0,respectively.

Yes - as long as you don't go over 200 minutes of voice, 200 texts, and 200MB of

mobile data when using the Basic 200 plan. And if you need more data, you can get extra at the rate of 2p per MB.

You need to select a FreedomPop plan in order to use the FreedomPop service,

naturally. The "free" plan is actually called the Basic 200 and comes with 200 minutes of voice, 200 texts, and 200MB of mobile data. It costs £0.00 a month. And for even more added savings, there is unlimited calls and texts between other FreedomPop phones, which is perfect when the entire family switches over! And remember, FreedomPop’s newest special offer of unlimited minutes, unlimited texts, & 2250 MB for 99p is a great way to try out their service!

