Of course you can buy a 24k gold iPhone SE studded with Swarovski crystals

Another iPhone release, another chance to cover the handset in precious metals and shiny rocks to sell it for staggering prices. This time Goldgenie has created 24K Gold, Rose Gold and Platinum versions of the iPhone SE. One of them is so fancy it will cost you more than most luxury cars at £54,400.

Not only will the iPhone SE be available in the pricey materials but it will also come in varying styles, including Swarovski covered versions.

There will be the iPhone SE Edition with a standard finish, Elite with all metallic rear, Superstar with waffle finish, Swarovski Style Bezel Top and Bottom Logo Elite with stones across the back, Swarovski Style Bezel and Logo Elite with edging stones, Swarovski Style Bezel Elite, Supernova with waffle finish and stones, plus Limited Edition Gulf State with special logo.

Pricing starts at £1,582 for the Edition in 24K Gold, £1,642 in Platinum and £1,618 in Rose Gold. The previously mentioned top end £54,400 price applies to the 18K gold Superstar handset only, so don't expect there to be a lot of these made. The iPhone SE variants come in a Cherry Oak Finished Box for presentation. The phone itself is SIM free and unlocked.

The Goldgenie iPhone SE smartphones are available to pre-order now until 31 March when shipping will begin.

