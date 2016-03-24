Of course you can buy a 24k gold iPhone SE studded with Swarovski crystals
- Pricing starts at £1,582 and hits £54,400
- Swarovski available several versions
- Pre-orders end on 31 March
Another iPhone release, another chance to cover the handset in precious metals and shiny rocks to sell it for staggering prices. This time Goldgenie has created 24K Gold, Rose Gold and Platinum versions of the iPhone SE. One of them is so fancy it will cost you more than most luxury cars at £54,400.
Not only will the iPhone SE be available in the pricey materials but it will also come in varying styles, including Swarovski covered versions.
There will be the iPhone SE Edition with a standard finish, Elite with all metallic rear, Superstar with waffle finish, Swarovski Style Bezel Top and Bottom Logo Elite with stones across the back, Swarovski Style Bezel and Logo Elite with edging stones, Swarovski Style Bezel Elite, Supernova with waffle finish and stones, plus Limited Edition Gulf State with special logo.
Pricing starts at £1,582 for the Edition in 24K Gold, £1,642 in Platinum and £1,618 in Rose Gold. The previously mentioned top end £54,400 price applies to the 18K gold Superstar handset only, so don't expect there to be a lot of these made. The iPhone SE variants come in a Cherry Oak Finished Box for presentation. The phone itself is SIM free and unlocked.
The Goldgenie iPhone SE smartphones are available to pre-order now until 31 March when shipping will begin.
READ: Don't dismiss the iPhone SE: 5 reasons to love Apple's new iPhone
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S initial review: Dual cameras in a bezel-free design at a surprise price
- Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
- Apple AirPower: Is the wireless charging mat for iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods coming soon?
- Compare the best mobile phone deals and offers
- The best Galaxy S9 deals for March 2018: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 benchmark confirms Snapdragon 845 processor
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 review: Flagship design without the flagship price tag
- OnePlus says next phone will have notch but won't confirm its name
Comments