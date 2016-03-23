Ever wondered what Wi-Fi looks like? These new pictures show it’s stunning

Wi-Fi signals are all around us, yet most of us have no clue what they would look like if we could see them. Now that's changed.

This is Lightpainting WiFi, a collection created by the Touch Research Project at Newcastle University. The group has been able to use smart sensors and cameras to capture Wi-Fi signals in the world around us, and they're beautiful. It calls this area, that's just outside our visible world, Hertizan Space.

The project has employed the use of long exposure photography in conjunction with RSSI sensors to visualise the otherwise invisible Wi-Fi signals. These pictures are being dubbed "digital ethereal" by their creators.

The photos taken are either in a day to day scenario or in an enclosed studio space. The difference in the way the Wi-Fi signals move and spread out is obvious. It's interesting to look at the photos where a smartphone sits in one place and the Wi-Fi billows out from it like an explosion.

The studio shots show how the signals can be moved by object interaction. Colours move from blue, for a weaker signal, up to red for strongest signal. Check out the gallery above to enjoy a look into an otherwise invisible world that surrounds us everyday.

