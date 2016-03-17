  1. Home
  Phones
  Phone news

Vernee Apollo smartphone touts 6GB of RAM, 10-core processor and more

- To feature 3D Touch style pressure sensitive screen

- USB-C port and all metal build

- 128GB storage onboard

The Vernee Apollo might not be a smartphone or even brand you've heard of before, but it could be a household name soon enough. This could be the most powerful smartphone for 2016.

Vernee is a Chinese manufacturer that's not been around for long but is already making huge claims for its Apollo smartphone. If the claimed specs are accurate and it arrives soon the other smartphone manufacturers better watch out.

For a start the Vernee Apollo is going to feature a 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 processor and, get this, 6GB of RAM. To call this fast would be an understatement.

The high-end specs don't stop there though as the screen should also impress at full QHD resolution and 5.5-inch size. But, crucially, it's going to feature a 3D Touch style pressure sensitive touchscreen like that found in the iPhone 6S.

Verneevernee apollo smartphone touts 6gb of ram 10 core processor and more image 2

The camera will be Sony's 21-megapixel sensor with an 8-megapixel front-facing selfie snapper. There'll be plenty of room to store those large pics on the 128GB of internal storage.

The entire handset is going to be a metal unibody build with a USB-C port for high speed charging and data transfers. It should also run pure Android Marshmallow without any skins.

The Vernee Apollo is set to launch in China this April. Expect a price and possible international shipping details released nearer to that time.

