You could name Android N in Google poll: Napoleon, Nachos and Nougat options

The next iteration of Android 7.0 N has been released in the form of a developer build, much earlier than usual. As such a name hasn't yet been unveiled and it looks like Google wants you to decide.

Using the Google Opinion Rewards app the company has begun trawling its users for opinions on names that could work. The system works by offering choices which allow for one option to be picked. So plenty of naming possibilities have been revealed by Google.

Shockingly the front-running name on the interwebs, Nutella, doesn’t even appear as an option. Instead there are even savoury snack choices in the list. This makes sense as Google has always maintained Android names simply need to be "tasty treats".

The options on the list for Android N 7.0 include Napoleon, Nut brittle, Nachos, Nori, Noodles, Nougat and Neapolitan ice cream.

You can download the app now to hopefully be given a chance to cast your vote. Although Google does use these polls to target specific users and markets so there is a chance you won't even see this poll. But it should be worth a try.

We still like the Nutella name, but maybe it's a bit too obvious for Google's tastes now?

