This year's Mobile World Congress has proved a top event and we got to see some great devices. Here are the best of the best on show.

Mobile World Congress is back and the Pocket-lint team have been scurrying around the halls of Barcelona's Fira Gran Via to find the very best devices that launched.

That means we've seen a whole load of new phones, laptops, tablets and more - all of which are coming out in the following weeks and months.

So, in alphabetical order, here's our selection of the 10 best phones and devices at MWC 2023 for you to wishlist or look out for soon.

Honor Magic 5 Pro

Pocket-lint

Alongside the global launch of the Honor Magic Vs foldable phone, the Chinese brand revealed the Honor Magic 5 Pro and we're sure glad it did. The flagship device has a 6.81-inch 1312 x 2848 display, with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR support. However, it's around the back that it really shines, with a triple camera system in a circular unit that features three 50-megapixel cameras for wide, ultra-wide and periscope telephoto image taking.

Huawei Watch GT Cyber

Pocket-lint

Having already launched it in China a few months back, Huawei has finally unleashed its latest watch further afield. The Huawei Watch GT Cyber is the first in the family that comes fully customisable. That means you don't just get to swap bands, but the entire bezel too - the watch face can be popped out and placed in another casing. That way you can choose the design that best suits you, or even change your mind somewhere down the line.

Lenovo rollable laptop concept

Pocket-lint

Most of the products we get to see at Mobile World Congress will be available to buy soon. However, some are more conceptual and may not be released in their current form or even at all. Still, that doesn't mean a couple of them didn't impress greatly. Take the rollable laptop concept from Lenovo, for example, we can see a genuine use case for it. It starts out in the shape of a normal 12-inch notebook, but the bendable OLED display can be extended upwards at the touch of a button, to form a 15.3-inch screen with extra height.

Motorola Defy Satellite Link

Motorola Mobility

Satellite communications was one of the hottest topics to dominate MWC this year and, on the eve of the show, Motorola showed a device that adds satellite messaging to any Android or iOS phone with Bluetooth (ie. any phone). The Motorola Defy Satellite Link is similar to a mobile hotspot, with its own battery, and uses the Bullitt Satellite Messenger service. You will need to subscribe, but it does mean that you'll be able to keep in touch anywhere in the world, even without a mobile signal.

Motorola Rizr concept

Pocket-lint

Like Lenovo, Motorola also showed a concept device with a rollable POLED display, The Motorola Rizr starts out with a 5-inch 15:9 screen, but that can be extended to 6.5-inches and 22:9 after a double press of a dedicated button. That gives you more real estate that's handy for watching video, for example, yet on a device that can be shrunk again to easily fit into a pocket. Nice.

OnePlus Pad

OnePlus officially launched its first tablet at an event before Mobile World Congress but we got to see it in the flesh for the first time there. The OnePlus Pad has an 11.61-inch display inside a satisfyingly solid aluminium alloy chassis. There's a decent camera on the rear and is powered by a massive 9,510mAh battery that lasts up to 14.5 hours of video playback. The battery also supports 67W SuperVOOC charging, so can go from flat to full in less than an hour-and-a-half.

Realme GT 3

Realme

Realme has essentially rebadged its GT Neo 5 phone, as launched recently in China, as the Realme GT 3 for a more global release. It still has the same great features and specifications though, including the world's fastest charging capabilities in a phone today. It supports 240W wired charging which can ensure it is powered up to 100 per cent in just 9.5 minutes. Amazing.

Tecno Phantom V Fold

Tecno

Tecno is a relatively unknown brand outside of China but its latest Phantom phone could soon change all that. Its first foldable - the Tecno Phantom V Fold - has a 6.42-inch FHD+ screen on the front and a 7.85-inch 2K+ display internally. One of the big selling points is that the crease that normally comes with the territory is nearly invisible, while it also boasts a five-lens system for photography - three on the rear and two on the front.

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Pocket-lint

Xiaomi is another to go big on photography with its latest flagship phone. The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a Leica-powered camera system on the rear made up of three 50-megapixel sensors for main, ultrawide and telephoto snapping. The handset also comes with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 12GB of RAM to ensure it moves as smoothly as possible, even with heavy processes.

Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass Discovery Edition

Pocket-lint

Xiaomi demonstrated its own AR glasses for the first time at MWC this year and while they are still in the conceptual phase, we can imagine they'll get a full launch somewhere down the line. The Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass Discovery Edition spectacles connect to a smartphone and use MicroOLED panels in the glasses themselves, so you can see the UI and apps in your field of vision. And, with cameras above each lens, there's the possibility of the glasses seeing something on a TV, say, and being able to drag it into your personal view instead. Interesting stuff.