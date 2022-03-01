(Pocket-lint) - Mobile World Congress returned to the Fira Gran Via this year, with its halls once again welcoming visitors back after a two-year hiatus.

And that meant we got to see new phones, laptops, tablets and more - all of which coming out in the following weeks and months.

Here is our round-up of the 10 best phones and devices at MWC 2022 for you to keep track of.

As with most phones on this list, the Honor Magic 4 will debut with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powering the whole shebang.

The Pro model also adopts 100W wired and wireless charging, the latter being especially exciting. There's a 6.81-inch OLED display too, while the rear sports a nifty-looking camera unit featuring a periscope zoom 64-megapixel sensor.

The Huawei MateBook Pro is a stunning laptop that is designed for everyday use.

It can be spec'ed up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 with integrated Intel X Iris graphics, but the sumptuous screen is perhaps its initially most impressive feature. You get 14.2-inches of LTPS display with a resolution of 3120 x 2080.

It's certainly a jaw dropper.

MWC is normally awash with Chromebooks but it's been relatively slim pickings this year. The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 would still stand out even amongst more competition, however, with its 11-inch 2K display and, for the first time, a Qualcomm processor running the show.

A detachable keyboard enables the device to be used as a conventional Chromebook laptop, but it also sings in tablet mode, with support for Android apps even more seamless thanks to the CPU.

Mediatek has rapidly become one of the most important rivals to Qualcomm and Samsung when it comes to mobile processing and its mid-range 8000 and 8100 chips could be a real game changers when we start to see them feature in devices.

The Mediatek Dimensity 8000 series chips are certainly powerful enough, with support for 120Hz at up to WQHD+ resolutions, 168Hz at Full HD). There's 5G connectivity on board too, plus 14-bit RAW processing for photography.

As with many other Chinese phones these days, the OnePlus 10 Pro has already launched in its homeland. However, a global release is expected soon and you'll be getting a very decent handset if you wait.

There's a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ display, with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ support. And, like a couple of others on this list, it'll be powered by the impressive Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

On top of that you get a 48-megapixel main camera coupled with a 50-megapixel ultrawide and 8-megapixel telephoto, all with a Hasselblad stamp of approval.

There's no doubt about it, the Oppo Find X5 Pro's camera bump will turn heads, but it's also crammed with top tier tech.

Its 6.7-inch AMOLED display sports 120Hz adaptive technology that can be matched with the content, so's not to waste efficiency when served lower frame rate material. It's also a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 handset, with 80W SuperVooc fast charging and 12GB of RAM. Nice.

This mid-ranger isn't likely to break the bank, yet features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a very healthy battery size (5,000mAh) for longer running times between charges.

We also like that it looks a bit different to others on the market, with its bold camera bump on the rear. It's certainly dramatic, that's for sure.

Qualcomm's fifth-generation 5G modem isn't likely to make its way into devices until 2023, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't get excited by it.

The Snapdragon X70 adds artificial intelligence to its processing in order to boost performance. This should ensure a stronger connection, better optimisation and up to 3.5-gig uploads for whichever phones adopt it.

The Realme GT 2 Pro is the first handset to market powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processing.

It also comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a 3216 x 1440 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Plus, to top it all off, the case aesthetic was worked on by renowned industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa. That results in a great-looking phone that feels a bit like paper to the touch.

Samsung unveiled two Galaxy Book laptops during MWC 2022, with the more conventional Galaxy Book 2 Pro just shading it for us.

That's because the 15.6-inch model offers up to Intel Arc graphics for those who really want some punch to go with the power.

You also get 12th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processing for good measure.

