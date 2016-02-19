Diamond geezer: Archos’ affordable Androids pack stunning specs

Archos appears to be growing into a seriously impressive smartphone manufacturer with top spec handsets for low prices. Watch out OnePlus, the Diamond range is coming for you.

Two new smartphones will be shown off by Archos at MWC next week, each at under £250 but packing serious flagship specs and pure Android OS.

The more affordable of the two phones is the Diamond 2 Plus at £200, shown above. This features a 5.5-inch IPS display with 1080p, 400ppi resolution and 2.5D curved glass edges with near bezel-free viewing. Powering this is a 64-bit MediaTek MT6755 octa-core processor backed by 4GB of RAM and 4G LTE cat.6 connectivity. There's 64GB of storage onboard with the option to expand up to 128GB using microSD.

In the rear is a 20.7-megapixel Sony sensor camera with laser autofocus while the front has an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. Powering everything is a fast-charging 3000mAh battery and the Android 6.0 Marshmallow pure OS. It also features USB-C and a fingerprint sensor.

The second handset is a the larger Diamond 2 Note which is priced at £250. This features a 6-inch screen with 2560 x 1440 resolution for 490ppi and also has 2.5D curved glass and bezel-free edges. This uses a 64-bit MediaTek MT6795 octa-core CPU backed by 3GB of RAM, 32GB onboard storage and 128GB microSD expansion.

On the rear is a 16-megapixel camera and in the front is an 8-megapixel selfie snapper with f/2.2 aperture. Powering the Diamond 2 Note is a 3610mAh fast-charging battery and pure Android 6.0 Marshmallow. This has cat.4 LTE and a fingerprint reader.

Both Archos smartphones are out in May. We'll bring you more details from MWC next week.

