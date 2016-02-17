Freedom 251: This is 'the world’s cheapest smartphone' at £2.50, and it’s actually good

The claimed "world's cheapest smartphone" has been unveiled by Ringing Bells as the Freedom 251. The company says the phone is under 500 rupees which is £5, but Indian media claims it'll actually be just 251 rupees, which is about £2.50. Shockingly that money actually gets you some decent specs.

Don't expect much for the price of a pint and you'll be pleasantly surprised with what the Freedom 251 offers.

Primarily the smartphone is just that, smart for £2.50. It'll come running the Android 5.1 Lollipop OS meaning access to the myriad Android apps already available. The Freedom 251 will sport a 4-inch IPS display with qHD resolution of 960 x 540 for 275ppi.

Powering the smartphone is a 1.3GHz quad-core processor backed by 1GB of RAM. There's 8GB of internal storage plus up to 32GB expansion using microSD. It should run quickly and continue to do so over networks thanks to 3G connectivity.

On the rear is a 3.2 megapixel autofocus camera and for selfies there is a 0.3-megapixel front-facing snapper. The battery is a 1450mAh unit that should keep these specs running for a full day with ease.

Ringing Bells has the Freedom 251 handset up for pre-order from 18 February and includes a one-year warranty. While this £2.50 phone sounds appealing it'll likely only be available in India, at launch at least. Freedom 251 says deliveries will be made on 30 June.

