Vaio Phone Biz brings Windows 10 to the business brigade

Vaio has already returned, without Sony, to launch new laptops and now it's unveiled a Windows 10 phone called Phone Biz.

The Vaio Phone Biz aims to bring the Windows 10 for Mobile operating system to business users. This is the company's first Windows 10 handset.

Since this smartphone is aimed at the business user it offers a solid build and clean, minimal design. The body is an aluminium shell, which houses a 5.5-inch 1080p display. Powering the handset is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 octa-core processor backed by 3GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage expandable by a further 64GB with microSD.

The rear camera is a 13-megapixel shooter with LED flash. Connectivity options include LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.0. All of this is powered by a 2,800mAh battery.

All these specs mean the handset is powerful enough to offer Windows 10's Continuum feature. This means, with the right adapter, the phone can be plugged into a monitor and used as a full PC.

The Vaio Phone Biz will be available from April for ¥50,000 which is about £290. There is no word on availability to countries outside of Japan at this stage but presumably Vaio has plans to expand globally so fingers crossed.

