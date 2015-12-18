Want to name Android N? You could pick Google's new mobile OS title

The Android operating system name is always a point of excited discussion ahead of its reveal. The next name might be talked about even before it gets decided, as you could be the one choosing.

Google SVP Sundar Pichai, speaking at Delhi University, suggested that future Android OS naming might involve the public. He was asked why the sweet names have never used an Indian sweet. He said that he would ask his mother for suggestions before opening an online poll to the public.

So this sounds more like a suggestion than a dead certain plan. But if it does go ahead we'll be excited to see how much say the public actually gets. If it goes to a vote what could some options be? Recently we've had Android Marshmallow, Android Lollipop and Android KitKat, to name a few. But what's next?

Android Nutella is a favourite of ours. Android Nut Brittle would make us chuckle. Android Nerds, remember those sour treats? Android Nutrageous might be a little on the long side. Android Nougat could be a good one but there will always be that debate on how to pronounce it.

So not a lot of options out there for N, which could make it ideal for a vote. Here's hoping Google follows through on Sundar Pichai's comments and we can start voting on the next Android operating system name soon.

