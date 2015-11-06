PuzzlePhone is a modular phone from Finland that looks to take on Project Ara

Not everyone is interested in buying the latest Apple iPhone or Samsung device every single year. In fact, some people really want to buy a smartphone that will sustain them and still be usuable for years to come.

But there's nothing on the market for those people.

Sure, they could get an iPhone now, but in two years, its display and processor and rear-facing camera will be ridiculously outdated, and the software underneath that all will be bogged down and sluggish, because it won't have the adequate hardware to support it. A Finnish company however thinks it has the perfect solution: a modular smartphone called PuzzlePhone.

Okay, so modular smartphones aren't exactly unique anymore.

Google has been working on a similar initiative, called Project Ara, which aims to develop an open hardware platform for creating highly modular smartphones. The advantage of Project Ara is that it provides users with greater control over their handsets than is usually possible, and they can spend money over time only on the components they wish to upgrade/swap.

PuzzlePhone is like Project Ara but offers three modules instead of several, because it's more about sustainability. The first is called the Brain (contains the processor, RAM, storage, and rear-facing camera), the second is called the Heart (contains the battery and “secondary electronics”), and the third is called the Spine (contains the display and main chassis).

So, PuzzlePhone isn't the phone for you if you're only interested in modular phones for personalisation reasons. The idea here is that, with only three parts to change out, upgrading will be less expensive while also reducing environmental impact. PuzzlePhone will be made in Finland too, instead of China. And it's just kicked off an Indiegogo campaign to start raising funds.

It's already reached more than 20 per cent of the target goal. Pledges start at $333. That's a big chunk of change to throw down for early-bird backers, but it's still less than than what many high-end phones cost today.

Oh, and in case you're wondering: PuzzlePhone will initially run Android 6.0 Marshmallow.