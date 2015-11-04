Blimey, this smartphone and price plan are just £5 a month all-in

Carphone Warehouse is offering what it describes as the cheapest ever smartphone deal in the UK.

You can get yourself a Huawei Y3 phone on a monthly plan with 150 talktime minutes, 5,000 texts and 250MB of data for just £5 a month and no up-front cost.

The plan is based on a 24 month contract on CPW's own iD network. It's 3G only as the phone itself is a 3G handset, but you can opt for more data if you want to pay a bit extra. For £7.50 a month you get 500MB and 250 minutes of talktime. However, for £12.50 a month you get 1GB of data.

The iD network is actually an always-on 4G service, but the smartphone isn't compatible with the faster speeds. It will though send and receive data at 3G speeds.

Those with existing 4G smartphones can opt for a SIM-only plan from iD from £7.50 a month for 1GB of data.

The Huawei Y3 isn't going to win any awards as a particularly high-end smartphone, with an 800 x 480 4-inch screen, 512MB of RAM and just 4GB of on board storage, but it does have a quad-core processor and should be ample for those looking to get a smartphone for the first time. It's available in black or white.