Siam 7X offers dual-screens and earprint biometric recogintion

Siam's 7X is the first US smartphone to offer dual screen technology, front and back. Plus it feature biometric earprint technology.

A rear E Ink screen isn't new, as the Russian YotaPhone has already created it, twice. But can a US version offer more? It's already partnered up with SMS Audio and claims to offer unique multitasking and recognition.

The Siam 7X features a 5-inch 1280 x 720 LCD screen on the front and a 4.7-inch E-Ink screen on the rear, both protected by Gorilla Glass. This means you could have a book open on one with mapping directions on the other, for example. It also means the E-Ink screen will use very little power and remain active with the last image, even when battery dies – ideal for a boarding pass.

Another interesting addition is earprint recognition. This uses the Descartes Biometrix Helix system which uses the phone's selfie camera to recognise an ear when held to it. This means it could potentially be set so only the owner can make and receive calls by holding the handset to their ear. Helix is also available as an Android app that can work on most current Android phones.

Powering the handset is a 1.3GHz 64-bit MediaTek octa-core processor and a 2,100mAh battery. The handset offers 4G and dual SIM connectivity options.

In the rear is a 16-megapixel autofocus camera with LED flash while the front facing snapper is 8-megapixels. The phone is run by the Android 5.0 operating system.

The Siam 7X is currently on Kickstarter and will begin shipping in December. The phone is $470 on Kickstarter with a $420 price for early backers. The $470 price includes SMS Audio earbuds with heart rating monitoring built-in.

