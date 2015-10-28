  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news

Free phone use aboard at last, roaming charges officially scrapped

|
  Free phone use aboard at last, roaming charges officially scrapped
Best Apple iPhone XR deals for January 2019: Unlimited data for £50/m on Three
Best Apple iPhone XR deals for January 2019: Unlimited data for £50/m on Three

- Measures to take full effect in 2017

- Temporary reduced pricing from 2016

- Applies to all EU countries

It's been a long time coming but at last the charges for using your phone abroad are being ditched.

A ban on data roaming charges will take effect from 15 June 2017, just in time for summer holidays then.

The European Parliament has made the ruling that will apply to use of phones in all the EU countries.

Ahead of the full ban an interim cap will kick in from 30 April 2016. This will mean surcharges will be limited to 3.5p for calls, €0.02 per SMS and €0.05 extra per megabyte of data. That's about 75 per cent cheaper during the interim than currently is the case.

When the full bill takes effect on 15 June 2017 phone users will simply be charged at their local rate while travelling. That means any free minutes, texts or data bundles will be accessible while abroad.

Before the new measures come into place there are lots of options to save money while still using your phone abroad. Certain networks are better than others when it comes to saving money abroad. Check out our guide below to best allow you to continue using your phone while abroad without being stung for charges, until that magical charge free 2017 date arrives.

READ: Best roaming plans: Which is the cheapest network?

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date and rumours
Samsung Galaxy S10 X release date, features, specs and rumours
Motorola Razr next for retro revival, as foldable phone costing $1,500
Google Pixel 3 Lite and 3 Lite XL release date, rumours, features and news
Mobile World Congress 2019: What to expect from the World's biggest mobile show
Best iPhone XR cases: Protect your new Apple device
Comments