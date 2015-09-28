This is the Nexus 6P, incredible official leak reveals all

The next Nexus 6P, made by Huawei, has been leaking a lot of late as the expected release date approaches. Now the most official looking information and pictures yet have appeared revealing everything.

The leaked slides appeared on Imgur and look like official Google material that's used to show off the phone's specs and features. So if you don't want to ruin the surprise click away now. If you do, you can flick through them all in our gallery above too.

The Nexus 6P should come with a 5.7-inch WQHD (Wide Quad High Definition) display meaning 2560 x 1440 resolution for 515ppi. All that will apparently be encased in the latest Gorilla Glass 4.

Powering the device should be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 v2.1 processor. It should come in 32GB, 64GB and 128GB options.

A 3450mAh battery is claimed to be able to keep the handset running all day. When it comes to charging there's USB-C for faster fill-ups and rapid transfer speeds.

While camera numbers aren't mentioned, the slide does say that the camera allows in more light for better low-light shots. This is coupled with a faster Google Camera app to capture shots in focus rapidly.

The rear of the phone has a new circular fingerprint reader that looks a lot like Apple's Touch ID. This, according to the slide, is able to unlock the phone in one touch as well as allowing fingerprint access to others.

That lot should be encased in a metal unibody with dual front-facing speakers, all weighing in at 178g. This will be available in Aluminium, Graphite, Frost and Gold colour variants.

The Android Marshmallow operating system will be running the show. According to the leak this will offer Now on Tap for contextual information and answers, choice of what data apps access and a new stand-by battery system for users and apps to elongate life.

Google is expected to launch the Nexus 6P alongside a smaller Nexus 5X at an event on 29 September.

