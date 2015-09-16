Mobile phone throwing could one day be an Olympic sport

Okay, we'll admit that the headline here is a bit of a long stretch, but imagine our surprise when we learnt that mobile phone throwing is classified as an official sport in Finland.

Not only that but the homeland of Nokia has been hosting a Mobile Phone Throwing World Championship every few years since the first in 2000.

The 2017 event will be held at the Castle Olavinlinna near Lake Saimaa and it is expected mobile phone throwers from all over the globe will attend and lob a device or two.

There are different disciplines too. As well as a junior category for children aged 12 and under, there are freestyle, original and team original events too. Freestyle competitors can throw their phones any way they like, with style and aesthetics being scored by three judges.

Competitors in all other events must use the "traditional over the shoulder throw" and it is purely down to distance to determine the winner.

Those taking part cannot use their own mobile devices and have to throw the phones with batteries provided in order to maintain balance in weight and ergonomics.

And contestants can be disqualified if he or she is considered to be a danger to himself, herself or the public.

Mobile phone throwing became a sport as a way to illustrate the ecological impact of recycling: "Before mobile phones become toxic waste they can be recycled in sport activities, for example in mobile phone throwing," says the official webpage of the world championships. "It is the only sport where you can pay back all the frustrations and disappointments caused by modern equipment."

As for being an Olympic sport? Well, you have to have a dream don't you?