These incredible photos were taken using the new iPhone 6S 12MP iSight camera

Along with a whole stack of new features, including a 3D Force Touch screen technology that recognises three different types of finger gesture and pressure for different actions, Apple announced that the iSight rear camera on the new iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus smartphones has been dramatically improved over last year's version.

It now has a 12-megapixel sensor and is capable of much more. For starters, there is a new software feature called Live Photo that grabs a small amount of video before and after a photo is taken so that when the screen is pressed while viewing images, they come to life for a few seconds. These images can even be exported to an Apple Watch to become live wallpaper.

However, perhaps the most impressive part of the demonstration of the capabilities of the new camera at Apple's special event in San Francisco came in the shape of 12 photos taken by professional artists using the new phone. And we were told that they were all snapped using the new camera sensor, with little or no other processing.

We've collected them here for you to browse through in our gallery above to see what you think of them, including a close-up of one of them - of a parrot - to see more definition. Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The new iSight camera is also capable of recording video in 4K Ultra HD, so when we have some native footage shot in that format, we'll also post that on Pocket-lint to give you an indication of what the phone is capable of - in Apple terms at least.

We'll also test the new camera ourselves when we review the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus handsets in the near future.