HandyCase: A case that lets you control your phone or tablet from behind

A new iPad and iPhone case that effectively makes your device see-through and controllable from behind has launched on Kickstarter.

The new case, called the HandyCase, will allow users the ability to tap and swipe their mobile device from the back of their device via an attached case by magically seeing their hands through the screen.

"The HandyCase was developed as a useful, ergonomic tool to access multiple touch points on a mobile device from the back panel. The smart case allows for one or two-handed interaction with games, maps and other next-generation applications," explains one of the creators of the device Tong Luo to Pocket-lint.

The case, which comes in various sizes to support iPad, iPhone, and some Android devices connects via Bluetooth LE.

the company has already confirmed it is working with top game companies, and has been chosen as Top 10 Kickstarter Campaign having received over 50 per cent backing after only one week.

"Being able to interact with a touch screen from the back vastly improves the user experience for many existing apps and opens the door for new applications that would otherwise be clunky and frustrating on a simple touch screen," explains the company.

If the Kickstarter campaign is successful, the HandyCase is expected to launch in 2016, although the duo behind the technology, scientists Tong Luo and Min Hui, say that the new technology could be used for much more than just iPad cases in the future.

"Right now, we are developing for iOS, but we are also working on developments for Android devices. Besides this application, we have developed numerous internal common applications such as Camera, Map, Book Reader, Photo Viewer, Web Browser and Keyboard. For gaming, we had demos for Air Legend, CrazyOx, 2048, Fruit Fighter, Jigsaw puzzle, Angry Bird, Finger-jam and Music Game," add Luo.

The smart case allows for one or two-handed interaction with games, maps and other next-generation applications.

And the all important Why? At the time Tong was first introduced to the iPad, he had been dealing with a wrist injury sustained while playing tennis. When he held this iPad device in his hands, he noticed issues when trying to use his thumbs to access the keys. The iPad felt cumbersome. He began immediately on developing a product to fulfil this need in the mobile environment.

Handscape is also offering to work with app developers keen to develop games and apps to work with the new case, something it has already started doing.

One of the first apps available for HandyCase will be a Rubik's Cube style game called HandsCube. It will allow you to control the movement of the squares within the cube from the front, as you would normally, and the back of your mobile device.

Even though the HandyCase isn't available as yet, the app is already available at App Store for both iPhone and iPad to check out.

The iPhone 6 case will cost $99 if the campaign is successful while the iPad Air case will cost $149. It is also available for the iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s Plus, iPad Mini 1, 2 & 3, iPad Air 2, and iPad Pro.

You can find out more at the company's Kickstarter page