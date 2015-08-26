Archos unveils new pair of 50 phones with choice of Windows 10 or Android ahead of IFA

French company Archos is once again unveiling new phones. They're called the Archos 50 Cesium and 50e Helium.

They're budget phones of course, but what's interesting this time around is that they're nearly identical in terms of hardware and completely opposite when it comes to software.

Both are 4G LTE phones that are 8.5mm thick with 5-inch 720p displays (294 ppi), though one - the 50 Cesium - runs Windows 10 right out of the box, while the other - the 50e Helium - runs Android 5.1 Lollipop. And they only cost £99 each in the UK. Or at least they will cost that when they launch in November.

Hardware features include 8-megapixel rear camera (with autofocus and LED flash), 2-megapixel front camera, a quad-core 1.1 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of local memory, support for microSD (up to 32GB of additional space), and a 2,100mAh battery.

There's also a 3.5mm headphone jack and microUSB charger. There's no word yet on an international release, but the pair of 50 phones will debut at next week's annual IFA trade show in Berlin.

We'll be there live, covering all the news as it happens. So stay tuned.