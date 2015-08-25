Is WileyFox the British OnePlus?

Wileyfox is a new smartphone brand that's backed by the same guys that brought us Kazam. Who? Another budget handset manufacturer. So is this version any better?

Everyone is trying to be the next OnePlus, offering great specs for very little money. From the look of it Wileyfox appears to do that, along with the community-focused Cyanogen operating system. This is based on Android and essentially offers more customisation options.

The flagship Wileyfox Storm smartphone is only £199 and yet offers some decent specs. The 5.5-inch IPS display is Full HD with a 1920 x 1080 resolution for 400ppi.

Powering the handset is a 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 processor at 1.5GHz backed by 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. This isn't the top end Qualcomm offering but it is new and should be able to handle most tasks smoothly.

The camera in the rear is Sony's popular 20-megapixel sensor while the front-facing selfie snapper is a hefty 8-megapixel shooter.

The Storm is also 4G LTE ready, 9.2mm thick, dual SIM or single plus microSD, comes in black only and uses a non-removable 2,500mAh battery.

The more affordable Swift smartphone is £129. This features a 1.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor with 2GB of RAM and 16GB storage. Its display is a smaller 5-inch IPS at 1280 x 720 resolution for 294ppi. This features 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras plus a 2,500mAh battery.

On both phones, for an extra £10, you get a three-year warranty. Another £10 per year covers free screen replacements.

At the moment both phones have only been announced and don't have release dates. You can sign up on the Wileyfox site to be alerted when that changes.

