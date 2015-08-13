Want to see mobile and 4G coverage in your area before you sign up to a network? Here's how

If you are still on a 3G mobile plan and are considering switching to 4G, or even want to switch mobile provider altogether, after what each offers for the money the next important question you should ask is whether you will get a decent signal in your area.

You might even travel around the UK a lot, so you really need to consider a tariff that has coverage in the areas you most visit.

That's why Ofcom has created a one-stop mobile coverage map that includes all of the network providers, so you can compare which of them has the best 3G, 4G and voice signals in the locations you live, work or travel to.

Head to ofcom.org.uk/mobile-coverage and you can select any area in the UK, choose one of the major mobile operators and filter by voice calls, 3G and 4G. The map will then show the area with a colour indicating how good the coverage is. It even indicates both indoor and outdoor signal strength.

Each of the networks - EE, Vodafone, O2 and Three - have their own individual coverage maps but you might find the Ofcom one has different information in places, thanks to the UK independent communication regulator's own field tests being included.

Some of the smaller operators aren't included, but you can still see their details as each of them generally piggy-backs onto one of the bigger networks.

Virgin Mobile, Asda Mobile and BT Mobile all currently use the EE network. Tesco Mobile and Lycamobile use the O2 network. And Lebrara Mobile and TalkTalk Mobile use the Vodafone network.

Users can also leave feedback through the map page to help maintain accuracy.