Switch to AT&T and get $300 in credits when you buy a Smartphone on AT&T Next and trade in a smartphone

|
- Plenty of phones on offer including SGS6 edge and iPhone

- Get money for your old phone

- Easy as 1-2-3

Are you thinking of upgrading your smartphone this month? What about getting the new Samsung Galaxy S6 edge or maybe the LG G4? Now, how about getting those smartphones or others from HTC, Apple, Sony and more with up to $300 off in credits?

Sounds good doesn't it?

Switch to AT&T and you'll get $300 in credits when you buy a Smartphone on AT&T Next and trade in a smartphone at the same time.

The $300 credit equals $100 bill credit (to be used within 90 days) and $200 trade-in credit (may be promo card) for your phone.

To qualify for the Smartphone trade-in your old phone must be in good working condition, have at minimum a standard $10 buyback value and meet AT&T Buyback program requirements.

Once you've picked out the phone you want, maybe the HTC One M9 or the iPhone 6 Plus, you'll receive an email confirming your order with directions on how to complete your trade-in.

After your new smartphone ships, you will receive an email with a promo code you need to use to get the $200 promotional trade-in credit. Use the code within 30 days of receipt to receive the promo value.

Job done, and you can enjoy your new smartphone and all the new performance it delivers.

