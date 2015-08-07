World’s first HD glasses-free 3D smartphone is here, meet VKWorld Discovery S1

So far attempts at glasses-free smartphones have been met with excitement but not many sales. The VKWorld Discovery S1 hopes to change that by offering HD.

While the appeal of 3D is still out for discussion, VKWorld has decided to create a decent mobile offering. The Discovery S1 packs in a 5.5-inch display with 720 x 1280 resolution for 267ppi. All that is wrapped in Gorilla glass 3 for protection.

By current standards this sound a little weak, but bare in mind glasses-free 3D is difficult to make and this is also the largest smartphone screen of its kind.

Other attempts at glasses-free 3D came in the forms of the HTC Evo 3D and LG Optimus 3D but they were 540 x 960 resolution and 480 x 800 respectively. So the Discovery S1 should be a big step up, offering useable 3D at last.

Now that YouTube offers more 3D videos than ever before, the phone may have some good use. But with virtual reality as the new exciting technological front we can't see 3D lasting much longer.

Baring in mind you can spend about £30 on Google Cardboard and get full virtual reality on your 2K smartphone, perhaps a dedicated glasses-free 3D phone at lower resolution may not appeal to many.

But nonetheless the VKWorld Discovery S1 is on its way. When it is released or how much it will cost have still not been announced.

