Smartphone manners: The etiquette of using your favourite gadget politely

Recent figures from Ofcom revealed that over 90 per cent of the UK now uses a smartphone. But are we using them in the right way?

Other figures from that same study showed that people have opinions on the right and wrong ways to use smartphones. Do you use yours when you're sat at dinner? You might be surprised to hear you're in the minority there.

We delved a little deeper to find out what smartphone issues are out there and how to combat them.

Agree or disagree, these are the smartphone manners being talked about right now.

Talking in real life is a rare treat these days, so should you be fully focused on the conversation?

Obviously this one is subjective. If someone is telling you about their cat's recent trip to the vet, after playing chicken with an SUV, flitting through cat videos on YouTube might not be advisable.

But if you're in a group talking about movies and you take a digital trip to IMDB to look something up, that enhances the situation.

Generally, as a rule, be attentive in one-on-one situations. If you need to get your phone out, show respect, no matter who it is, by saying what you're going to do – if not actually asking.

This is a very modern cultural issue that's been in debate for a while. Is it cool to use your phone at the dinner table?

According to an Ofcom study, 55 per cent of the UK say they won't use theirs while dining. There's even a group trend of stacking all phones on the table when sitting down for a meal, ensuring full attention on the moment.

Once again it depends on the situation – but generally asking or saying you're going on your phone is best. You don't want to be part of that couple in the restaurant sat in the dark and silence illuminated only by your phones, do you?

If you're snapping away as a mate pulls poses sat next to someone on a train, be careful. Some people don't like having their photo taken without permission.

But then if you're taking shots on the train while posing, you're probably drunk and don't care either way.

According to the Ofcom study, only 34 per cent of people in the UK turn to their phones within five minutes of waking up in the morning.

If you're sharing the bed with someone, it's certainly more pleasant to stumble bleary-eyed into consciousness together. It's probably better for your eyes too.

If you have to take a call on public transport, it's best to keep quiet. Primarily, you're not sharing your business with others, but you'll also avoid annoying people.

That said, most people on trains and buses these days are plugged into some sort of sound from their phones anyway, so it's probably less of an issue. Then again, the ones that don't use headphones probably hate tech and get annoyed by phone conversations even more.

If someone asks you to let them make a call on your phone, what do you do? You don't want to be a bad citizen but it takes a few button presses for any half-decent hacker to get into your device.

This one is tough but needs to be judged in the moment. If there's an emergency you can see, then of course lend away. Otherwise exercise caution – with banking details on many phones now, you're as good as handing over your wallet.

A happy medium could be to dial the number yourself and speak to the person who answers and pass them over. Then at least you know they're calling the person they say, rather than ringing their own phone to get your number for nefarious tasks.

If you talk, text or even use your phone in the cinema, you are a bad person. Simple.

