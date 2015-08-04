How to turn your smartphone into a 3D-holographic display, for under £5
Someone on YouTube has just posted a video demonstrating how anyone can turn their smartphone into a 3D-holographic display using basic household supplies. The internet is truly a wonderful place.
So, you need graph paper, a CD case, tape/super glue, a pen, scissors, a knife/glass cutter, and your phone. Most of these supplies you should already own, but if not, we doubt you'll end up spending more than £5 on them.
Watch the tutorial below to see what needs to be done with the supplies. The whole process basically involves you making a paper template with the graphic paper and pen, then removing the sides of the CD case, and tracing the template on the CD case with a knife. Do this four times to cut out all the necessary pieces from the case.
Use tape to fasten the newly-cut plastic pieces together. The resulting contraption must then be placed on top of your phone display, and if your phone happens to be playing a hologram-specific video, such as this one, elements from the video will appear as 360-degree holograms within your contraption. It's amazing.
Keep in mind the clearer the plastic, the better the clarity. Also, let us know in the comments if you've tried this at home.
