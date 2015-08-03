You can now reserve the liquid-metal Turing Phone: Here's what you need to know

If you have been dreaming about owning a liquidmetal phone for years, you should check out the new Turing Phone.

It's just become available for pre-order, and apart from being stronger than steel, it's aiming to be the most secure smartphone ever. That's a tall order, of course, so we understand if you're a bit skeptical. But for those of you who want to know more about this upcoming Android phone, Pocket-lint has detailed everything you need to know.

It's an upcoming Android smartphone from a little-known company called Turing Robotic Industries. It's presumably named after the Turing machine, a theoretical computing machine invented by the scientist Alan Turing in 1936.

Liquidmorphium

The phone's frame and exterior chrome are made of something called "liquidmorphium". This is essentially liquid metal, and Turing Robotic claims the material is stronger than both steel and titanium. The Turing Phone therefore shouldn't bend or break easily, and it will sometimes appear to have a mirror-like, reflective quality.

End-to-end encryption

Another stand-out feature is actually one that is ideal for those of you who are protective of your data, as all of it will be encrypted and stored on the device, meaning it'll stay secure. Turing Robotics built its own end-to-end, decentralized authentication scheme (also called end-to-end encryption), which involves a Turing Imitation Key.

It's all kind of complex, but just know that Turing Robotics believes it's encryption is ultra-secure and makes it nearly impossible for malicious hackers to intercept or compromise your messages or sensitive data contained within Turing's own apps (the key is close to unhackable because it’s offline, among other things).

First of all: the Turning Phone doesn't have a headphone jack or even a USB connector, and you charge it with a new plug (Wallaby Magstream) that looks a lot like Apple's MagSafe. It also has a fingerprint sensor.

Other specs include a 2.5GHz Snapdragon 801 chip paired with 3GB of RAM, a 5.5-inch Full HD 1080p display, 13-megapixel rear-facing camera, 8-megapixel front-facing camera, non-removable 3,000mAh battery, integrated NFC chip, Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, built-in GPS/Glonass, and a range of sensors.

Also, the phone is fully waterproof due to a nanocoating (Binnacle Ocean Master IPx8), comes with Corning Gorilla Glass IV, and offers micro-SIM. As for the phone's size, it has the following dimensions: 151.80x 77.10 x 9.05mm.

Yes. It is based on Android 5.1 and allows full access to Google Play and other popular apps. Unfortunately, it also comes with a custom skin called "Turing Æmæth UI".

You can reserve the Turing Phone now. You'll be able to choose from one of three colour options (Beowulf, Pharaoh, Cardinal) as well as select a storage amount (16GB, 64GB, or 128GB). The 16GB model costs $610 (unlocked), while the higher capacities are priced at $740 and $870, respectively.

Previously, Turing Robotics said it would only make 10,000 of them to start.

Certainly looks like it - doesn't it? As far as we know there is no partnership between Bungie (the developer behind Destiny) and Turning Robotics, so it appears as though the two logos are just very similar.