Znaps is a new adapter that makes your phone's plug-in port magnetic

Imagine it's dark and you grab your iPhone to charge it. Even though you can't see a thing, your charging cable easily slips into the Lightning port. In fact, it fastens itself because the port and your cable are magnetised. It's a simple trick - and one that could save us time and headaches.

A new Kickstarter project aims to bring this solution to our smartphones. Called, Znaps it's described as a "magnetic charging adapter that will make your life just a bit more convenient." It works for iPhones, Androids, and nearly any mobile device, as it supports both Lightning cables and micro-USB.

Znaps is a two-piece adapter that not only handles the charging process but also data synchronisation. The idea is that Znap's magnetic connection will allow you to easily connect and detach your phone. Just insert the small connector piece into your charging port, then attach the magnet adapter to the end of your charging cable, and suddenly your phone will have a magnetic charging port. The connector piece even prevents water damage.

Keep in mind Apple blew our minds in 2006 when it introduced MagSafe, a type of connector held in place magnetically. Using a MagSafe connector when plugging in a charging cable is simple, because the cable lines up and hooks in without you needing to fiddle around or jam things into place. Also, should your cable ever be tugged out - for instance, by someone tripping over it - it will disconnect without damaging the port. It's amazing, to be frank.

Znaps has a $95,000 goal but already reached $450,000, with a month still left to go. The project will be funded on 14 August, but you can still pledge $19 to recieve one Znaps connector and two Znaps adapters.

Worldwide shipping will begin in November. Watch the Kickstarter video below for more details.