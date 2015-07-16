Amp company Marshall to launch own smartphone… no, really

Marshall, the famed British company behind many a guitar amplifier, is moving into mobile phones. It is soon to launch its own smartphone, made in collaboration with the Finnish firm behind the Ibis smart bracelet concept we wrote about in 2014.

That prototype is still yet to make it to market, but the Marshall London phone, as it is to be called, will be available for pre-order very soon.

One striking element of the phones is that, with the Marshall logo on the front, it very much reflects the sort of professional amplifiers found being used by bands at gigs worldwide. It is also a device built with music at heart, with a dedicated "M" button on the top that takes you directly to the music application.

In addition, the Marshall London has two audio output jacks, each with an independent volume control so friends can share music at their own levels. And there are two front-facing speakers, a dedicated Wolfson WM8281 Audio Hub sound card, software equaliser and Bluetooth APTX support for lossless wireless audio.

In terms of phone specifications, the London is an Android device with a 4.7-inch HD (720p) display, 2,500mAh battery, 8-megapixel rear-facing camera and runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, although there are no details as to which one as yet.

It will be available from 21 August but you will be able to pre-order the phone from the company's website soon.