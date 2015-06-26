Pick up a Samsung Galaxy S4 mini for £100 this weekend only

The price of powerful smartphones is dropping more and more dramatically, but this latest deal is just silly.

For this weekend you'll be able to snap up a Samsung Galaxy S4 mini for just £100. That's on Pay As You Go meaning there are no other commitments.

The deal, after appearing on Hot UK Deals, has become very popular on the Vodafone website where it's being offered.

According to Vodafone the handset will be available at the reduced price for the weekend only. On other sites it's usually £180 SIM free or £140 on Pay As You Go.

The phone itself isn't a flagship handset for specs, sure. But for the money it'll do most things that are needed from a smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy S4 mini features a 4.3-inch qHD Super AMOLED display meaning 256ppi and Gorilla Glass 2 protection. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 dual-core processor backed by 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB storage. There's an 8-megapixel rear camera and 1.9-megapixel selfie snapper. It will also come running Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean which can be upgraded to 4.4.2 KitKat. Powering it all is a 1,900mAh battery.

For £100 you'd be hard pressed to find a better handset. That said you can now pick up a Motorola Moto E for £90 but you only get 4GB storage (plus microSD expansion) and a 5-megapixel camera.

The link to the Vodafone deal is in the source below.

