Vertu Signature for Bentley: The £14,500 phone for your £252,000 car

Vertu has announced the second exclusive model to be spawned from its partnership with Bentley and it's a custom Signature handset.

The Vertu Signature for Bentley is inspired by the Bentley Mulsanne Speed. There's a carbonfibre pillow sharing the same weave as the car, and a Beluga Black calf leather rear, using leather from the same tannery as the luxury automobile.

Then there's Bentley laced into the software, with exclusive wallpapers and start-up logo.

However, Vertu also offers full customisation of the Signature if you want something that's truly unique. You'll be able to choose different leathers, precious gems and colours, if you want a completely bespoke handset.

The Vertu Signature is the definition of luxury. This is a phone that's singularly focused on quality, in materials, construction and communication. It's functions only stretch to calls and text messaging - this isn't a smartphone - but Vertu aims to make it the most luxurious of experiences you'll find.

For example, the keypad is finished in sapphire crystal, with each key sitting on a ruby, because it offers the most satisfying click experience. Each Vertu Signature is handmade in England to the highest standards with meticulous attention to detail.

And you'd expect nothing less, because this special edition of the phone will cost you £14,500. It is adorned with a titanium Bentley Flying B logo, so you'll have that link to its automotive heritage, matching your car.

The Vertu Signature for Bentley will be showcased at Goodwood Festival of Speed and Concourse d’Elegance, before it's officially launched on 18 September 2015.

It will be available for pre-order from today, if you want to join the exclusive ranks of Vertu Signature owners.

