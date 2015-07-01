Freephone 0800 and 0808 numbers are finally free to call from mobiles too

Thanks to a ruling set by Ofcom last year, networks have lifted charges for freephone numbers when called from a mobile.

That means that from today, 1 July, you will no longer be charged when you call numbers starting with 0800 and 0808 from your smartphone or other mobile handset. And as it is a ruling set by the UK independent communications regulator all networks must follow the guidelines.

Indeed, you might even have received a text from your provider already, outlining the changes. Your network might even have worded it as if it was an added extra onto your account. Carriers can be cheeky that way.

Some might even make 116 numbers free too.

In addition, all telephone services now have to be clearer on how much they charge for calls to premium phone numbers, whether that is from a mobile or landline.

The numbers affected start with 084, 087, 09 and 118. Providers have to make it clear to customers how much of the cost of the call is an access charge set by the provider, and how much is a service charge - money that is paid to the owner of the number.

For example, you will now often see the phrasing, "calls cost xxxp a minute, plus your phone company's access charge." The phone company will also need to inform customers how much that access charge will be.

"Together we spend around £900 million a year on these calls, so it’s important that people understand the cost before they pick up the phone," said Shron White, chief executive of Ofcom.

"Callers will be able to see how much they’re paying and where their money is going."

You can also find more details at ukcalling.info.