61 of the best Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge wallpapers we've found

Wallpapers... Ugh.

We love them, but we also hate them only because it's so difficult to find the perfect one, especially if you own a brand new handset, such as the Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge. It's almost sacrilegious to display some low-res image scraped from the bowels of the internet on them.

Well, good wallpapers can still be scraped from the internet. But they also must be crystal clear (and not to mention breath-taking, inspiring, bold, colourful, rich, and preferrably all of the above). Thankfully, between websites like Reddit and Flickr and other wallpaper resources, there are plenty of free-to-download wallpapers at your disposal. Billions of them, in fact.

But unless you have the time to comb through every single one and double check to ensure it'll look gorgeous on the Quad HD display of your Galaxy S6 or Galaxy S6 Edge, you'll probably become overwhelmed and resort to using your own photos of your dog or cat or kids. Although those are cool too, we've rounded up 61 wallpapers that are probably way better.

There's geometric shapes, delicious patterns, brilliant starry-night views, gorgeous bokeh effects, serene nature shots, etc. We've even included gradient wallpapers for the minimalists. Everyone should be able to find something. Obviously, if you like them, you can use them on any handset. Most of them range between 2880 x 2560 pixels and 1440 x 2560 pixels.

To download the images at their maximum resolution, select the thumbail of the wallpaper you like, scroll up and click (or tap) on the preview image that loads, and then right-click or tap on the newly-opened full-res image in order to save it to your computer (or device).

So, without further adieu, browse the gallery above to see what we found.

