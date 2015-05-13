Your cheap SIM-only mobile plan is no longer the cheapest, FreedomPop is literally free

We have written a lot in the last few years about cheap mobile phone tariffs but the UK will soon get a cheap SIM-only plan that cannot be beaten for price; it's completely free.

FreedomPop, which has been running a free mobile phone service in the US for more than a year, is about to expand into the UK and that means Brits will be able to use their mobile device in the country, without having to pay a single penny for talktime, texts or internet access. The service will launch in the summer, but some beta testers will get to use it before the official launch.

There are caveats. The free tier from FreedomPop only includes 200 minutes of talktime, 200 texts and 200MB of data a month, but light users will find that is ample for them. In addition, those on the service also get free international calling to over 60 countries and free unlimited calls to other FreedomPop members.

The network also offers bolt-ons to expand those limits, which will cost, and that is how it makes money.

According to the company's website, the service seems to be only for iOS or Android devices as it requires a dedicated app, which is only available for those platforms.

Those interested in being among the first to try the FreedomPop service should head to the company's website at freedompop.com/uk. There you can sign up to be a beta tester.

FreedomPop is also launching Jetsetter, a global SIM that offers free data around the world, starting with Europe initially. It provides 100MB of data a month for free to be used while roaming and has bolt-ons to expand that. Again, you can sign up to test the service during its beta phase.