69 well-timed and accidental phone pictures that will make you look twice

Ever since the first camera was added to a phone, we've become obsessed with taking pictures of just about everything that moves and a lot of things that don't.

From selfies to waving a smartphone around at a gig or sporting event, we just can't get enough of taking pictures in locations and circumstances that we never would if a trip to the developers awaited after.

That isn't necessarily always a good thing, although some of the best comedy posted online can be attributed to those who can't leave their phone's camera alone.

There are those that take pictures with their devices in peculiar situations and have found incredible shots awaiting them. Not necessarily always for the right reason. even look back through their photo libraries afterwards. Hopefully, they had a much of a giggle looking back at their shots as we do now. They are, quite simply, hilarious.

Call them optical illusions, call them perfectly timed, or even call them unfortunate, each of the pictures in the gallery above are great examples of what can happen when you arm everyone with a camera that they carry with them all the time. We hope you enjoy flicking through the pics as much as we have.

Oh, and be warned, some of them might seem NSFW. They're not when you look more closely, but your boss might not get that chance.