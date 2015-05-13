YotaPhone 2 now available in white, price drop to £440

Your eyes do not deceive you: this is the dual-screen YotaPhone 2 finished in white. Even the E Ink panel on the phone's rear has inverted its user interface to lead with black text on white to fit the new look.

When we reviewed the YotaPhone 2 back at the tail-end of 2014, among our principal qualms with the phone was its last-gen hardware and current-gen price point. From today, however, the company looks to rectify that with a price drop to £440.

That's a £115 deduction on the original £555 asking price, making for a far more palatable purchase, applicable whether you're interested in either the black or white version.

As you can see in our gallery of hands-on pictures, the dual-screen YotaPhone 2 in white isn't entirely white though. On the 5-inch OLED screen side the finish underneath the glass is black, contrasting the white edging and rear. As all OLED screens have a small black outer border, we can see why such a design decision was made.

It's not all about price and a new lick of paint though. The YotaPhone 2 will come with Android Lollipop (5.0) and the latest YETI 2.0 interface (Yota E Ink Technology Integration) for an improved user experience, in addition to a variety of new apps and features.

From YotaFitness, to EuroSport-powered YotaSports, we've been exploring our early release handset to bring you a fuller breakdown of what's new in YETI 2.0. Click the link below for all the info:

READ: YotaPhone 2 YETI 2.0 update: What's new?