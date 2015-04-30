Fingerprint scanner in smartphone screen could appear in Vivo Xplay5S

Remember when those apps were out that pretended you could unlock your smartphone using your fingerprint? Now you may be able to just as they did, by placing your finger on the screen.

According to Chinese site Weibo the next Vivo Xplay5S smartphone will have a fingerprint reader built into the screen. This should mean there's no need to press the home button-cum-reader first as you'll press the screen to begin interacting - right where you finger wants to be anyway.

This kind of under glass fingerprint technology was shown off by CrucialTec back in February. By reading a fingerprint from beneath glass it can work behind a screen. This should mean even a new Android handset without buttons on the front could still feature fingerprint security.

The source of the Vivo Xplay5S did not reveal if it was CrucialTec powering the device.

Other rumours suggest the Vivo Xplay5S will come with a 6-inch display with 2,560 x 1,440 resolution, a 2.5GHz Snapdragon 805 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB storage plus microSD expansion. The cameras should be 13-megapixel with f/1.8 aperture plus an 8-megapixel wide-angle selfie snapper.

Release date and pricing have not leaked, yet.

READ: Vivo Xplay 3S, the world's first 2K phone, should be announced on 12 December