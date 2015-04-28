Fonkraft: Modular smartphone with 4,100mAh battery, 20MP camera, 192kHz audio and more is here

Fonkraft is the world's first crowd-funded modular smartphone and it's out to impress.

Unlike Google's Project Ara this is something everyone can actually buy. Plus it's crowd funded so you can get some impressive specs for very little money.

The basic handset offers a 5-inch 1920 x 1080 resolution display for 441ppi, Android OS and is fully customisable. That means upgrades can be swapped out for the camera, battery, CPU, RAM, GPU and more. So if anything breaks or needs upgrading only that module needs to be bought and swapped in. This even applies to the screen.

The Fonkraft is on Indiegogo now where the base model, Fonkraft Pilot, starts at $99 which is about £65. This is aimed at battery performance.

This includes a 3,100mAh battery and a 1,000mAh battery for a total 4,100mAh, 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras, 1.3GHz dual-core CPU, dual-core GPU, 1GB of RAM and 8GB storage.

Next up is the Fonkraft Resolution for $199 or £130. This comes with a 20-megapixel camera module and 64GB storage, clearly aimed at the photographer types.

This also sports a 2.5GHz quad-core CPU, quad-core GPU, 2GB of RAM, 2-megapixel front camera and a 2,800mAh battery.

The Fonkraft HiFi is also $199 or £130 and is aimed at the audiophiles. This comes with a 192kHz HiFi module made of wood for high quality audio playback.

This also has 64GB storage, a 2.5GHz quad-core CPU and quad-core GPU plus 2GB of RAM, 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras, and a 2,100mAh battery.

There's also an option to pay $299 which is about £200 and get all the modules to swap out as you need, this is called Fonkraft Elements.

This is just the start for Fonkraft which has plans for even more modules in the future including second SIM, additional antenna, a 16-megapixel camera and more. The hardware platform is open so any third party can create modules to sell for the Fonkraft.

If you buy a Fonkraft now expect to have it shipped, which is included in the cost, in September.

