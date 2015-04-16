Want to find your Android phone? Now you can simply Google 'Find my phone'

Now finding your phone is easier than ever thanks to Google integration of search for Android devices.

Google now allows you type into the search bar "Find my phone" and without even hitting enter it will be displayed on a map immediately.

In our experience, as you can see from the photo, it kept asking us to sign in. But that's most likely because we have location turned off on our Android handset.

Android Device Manager isn't off to the scrap heap just yet though. This is still needed if you actually want to access your device to lock or erase it. But for apps like Find My Phone this could be a lethal blow.

Google's new 'Find my phone' functionality goes beyond just location display on a map. If you want to call the handset that's possible too. So if you've lost it and it appears on the map at your home you'll know it's close and a quick call should hopefully be enough to recover it.

At the moment this option is for Android devices only. But presumably there is a way of applying this to other devices with Google accounts, but we wouldn't hold our breath.

If you want to try out the new finder feature simply head over to Google and type in "Find my phone".

