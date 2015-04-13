The 4K smartphone display is here: 5.5-inch Sharp 806ppi super-screen

Thinking of upgrading to a 2K screen soon in the Samsung Galaxy S6? Just know it's already out of date as sharp has come up with a 4K screen.

The Sharp 4K IGZO screen is a 5.5-inch display that has a resolution of 2,160 x 3,840 for a pixel density, Sharp claims, of 806ppi. Yup, that's an entire 4K TV's worth of pixels crammed into a pocket-friendly display.

Samsung showed its screen building road map a while back which had it using 4K screens by 2015, so we may yet see this resolution on sale soon with the Galaxy Note 5.

The question is do we need resolutions so high? Realistically, even at the moment 1440p displays, that are being dubbed 2K, are only marginally better than 1080p to the human eye. When screens are at 5.5-inches or less it's difficult to see the resolution bump, so will 4K screens actually look any better?

One reason for 4K screens could be 4K content. It may help to encourage more people to want 4K content which will, hopefully, make it more readily available. At the moment a pricey 4K TV or monitor seem to be the only ways to draw people into this medium, but even these prices are falling.

So 4K screens are coming, soon. Would you want one? Seeing is believing we suppose so we'll just have to wait to decide.

